Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 790 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 198.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,705,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,373 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $78,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 101.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 672,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after buying an additional 337,926 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 53.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 883,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,945,000 after buying an additional 309,161 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 280.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 365,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after buying an additional 269,730 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

