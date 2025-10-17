Insider Selling: Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Sells $599,920.38 in Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 35,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $599,920.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,499,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,438,844.14. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aeluma Trading Down 12.4%

NASDAQ:ALMU opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 million and a P/E ratio of -78.04. Aeluma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALMU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeluma in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeluma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aeluma during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

