Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

