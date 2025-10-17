Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.50% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,749,000 after buying an additional 134,618 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 862,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 49,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 822,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 90,316 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.12 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

