Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 400 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 535 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 327 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 494.
Close Brothers Group Stock Down 3.7%
Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
