ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $713,971.74 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Burnett sold 26,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $713,971.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,251.82. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ClearPoint Neuro Stock Up 1.8%
CLPT opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.19. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.45.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CLPT
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
