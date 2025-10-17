ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $713,971.74 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Burnett sold 26,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $713,971.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,251.82. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CLPT opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.19. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 242,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

