Wickes Group’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wickes Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 195 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 202 to GBX 200 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 223.75.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 216 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 142.30 and a one year high of GBX 236. The firm has a market cap of £486.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,273.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 EPS for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wickes Group

In other news, insider Michael Iddon acquired 15,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 per share, with a total value of £30,021.32. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.