ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,019.59 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,059.00. The firm has a market cap of $400.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $858.14 and its 200-day moving average is $770.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

