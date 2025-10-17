Cwm LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

