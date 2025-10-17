Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
VICI opened at $30.73 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
