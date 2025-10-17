Cwm LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,815,000 after buying an additional 2,130,195 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,638,000 after buying an additional 327,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,755,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,705,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

