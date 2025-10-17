Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $85,926,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after buying an additional 499,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.