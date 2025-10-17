Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after acquiring an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after acquiring an additional 523,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,163,776.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,680,178.35. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,163,776.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 406,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,680,178.35. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $94,572,077. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.74.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.2%

TEAM opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $144.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

