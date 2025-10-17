Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 20.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $116.49 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

