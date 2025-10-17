Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,179 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zephirin Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

