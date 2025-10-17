Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) vs. Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Financial Comparison

Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Li Bang International and Metallus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Bang International $10.79 million 0.96 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Metallus $1.08 billion 0.64 $1.30 million ($0.51) -32.53

Profitability

Metallus has higher revenue and earnings than Li Bang International.

This table compares Li Bang International and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Bang International N/A N/A N/A Metallus -2.12% 0.56% 0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Li Bang International and Metallus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Bang International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metallus 1 1 1 0 2.00

Metallus has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.67%. Given Metallus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metallus is more favorable than Li Bang International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Metallus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metallus beats Li Bang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Bang International

(Get Free Report)

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. is based in Jiangyin, China.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

