Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $1,710,522.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 104,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,710,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530,831.70. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, October 13th, Eric Venker sold 20,727 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $336,813.75.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Eric Venker sold 138,602 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $2,245,352.40.

On Monday, October 6th, Eric Venker sold 171,396 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $2,800,610.64.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Venker sold 355,161 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $5,735,850.15.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Eric Venker sold 611,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $9,061,130.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Eric Venker sold 416,182 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $6,238,568.18.

On Friday, September 19th, Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $10,223,079.10.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $1,152,000.00.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.