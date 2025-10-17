Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $1,710,522.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 104,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,710,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530,831.70. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 13th, Eric Venker sold 20,727 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $336,813.75.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Eric Venker sold 138,602 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $2,245,352.40.
- On Monday, October 6th, Eric Venker sold 171,396 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $2,800,610.64.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Venker sold 355,161 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $5,735,850.15.
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Eric Venker sold 611,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $9,061,130.00.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Eric Venker sold 416,182 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $6,238,568.18.
- On Friday, September 19th, Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $10,223,079.10.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00.
- On Monday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $1,152,000.00.
Roivant Sciences Price Performance
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
