Robert Schingler Sells 81,656 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) insider Robert Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,977,066.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of PL opened at $13.21 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PL. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $6.30) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

