ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.81 and traded as low as C$7.58. ADF Group shares last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 61,631 shares traded.

ADF Group Trading Down 4.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of -1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc involves in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and the installation of steel structures and steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork. The company’s products and services intended for the five principal segments of the non-residential construction industry: Office towers and high-rises, Commercial and recreational buildings, Airport facilities, Industrial complexes, and Transport infrastructures.

