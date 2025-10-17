Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.55. Redhill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 38,111 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Redhill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Redhill Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDHL

Redhill Biopharma Trading Down 1.3%

Redhill Biopharma Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redhill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redhill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.