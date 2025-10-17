Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 491,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Thales stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. Thales has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

