Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $58.33.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

