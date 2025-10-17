HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 499.87 ($6.72) and traded as low as GBX 490.95 ($6.60). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.63), with a volume of 639,135 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Stock Down 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 496.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,863.04 and a beta of 0.44.

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The investment trust reported GBX 2.04 EPS for the quarter. HgCapital Trust had a net margin of 91.03% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

In other news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 7,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 per share, for a total transaction of £35,000. Also, insider Jim Strang bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 per share, with a total value of £37,500. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

