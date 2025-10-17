Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.38 and traded as low as C$6.05. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.08, with a volume of 208,668 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

