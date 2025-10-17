First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.81 and traded as low as $38.89. First Capital shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 2,266 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get First Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Capital

First Capital Trading Down 3.9%

The stock has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 21.45%.The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Capital

In other news, Director Kathy Ernstberger purchased 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.10 per share, with a total value of $39,949.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,808.90. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 109.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.