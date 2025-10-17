Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Expands By 1,200.0%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
About Titanium Transportation Group
