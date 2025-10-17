First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.15. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 5,496 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Us Bancsh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get First Us Bancsh alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Us Bancsh

First Us Bancsh Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.42.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.47%.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Us Bancsh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Us Bancsh

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Us Bancsh stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 6.56% of First Us Bancsh worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Us Bancsh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Us Bancsh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Us Bancsh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.