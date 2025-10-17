Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.75. Origin Materials shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 2,334,115 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Origin Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 312.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Origin Materials has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Origin Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

