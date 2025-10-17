QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.76 and traded as low as $34.65. QNB shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 1,740 shares changing hands.

QNB Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 13.34%.

QNB Dividend Announcement

QNB Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

