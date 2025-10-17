Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.14. Santos shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 7,453 shares traded.
Santos Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.
About Santos
Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.
