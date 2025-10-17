Head-To-Head Survey: Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Horiba and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horiba 11.19% 12.26% 7.99% LegalZoom.com 4.07% 20.36% 6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Horiba has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horiba and LegalZoom.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horiba $2.10 billion 1.68 $221.71 million $5.74 14.63 LegalZoom.com $681.88 million 2.61 $29.96 million $0.16 61.75

Horiba has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. Horiba is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Horiba and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00 LegalZoom.com 1 6 2 0 2.11

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Horiba.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Horiba on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

