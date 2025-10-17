Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.33. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 545,164 shares changing hands.

Vaxart Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 16.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.