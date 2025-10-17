Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.5714.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Aercap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 128,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aercap by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. Aercap has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

