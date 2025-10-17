Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.7059.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 1,722.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Core Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 6.58. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.