Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.7059.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific
Core Scientific Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of CORZ stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 6.58. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.36.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.