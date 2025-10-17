Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 29,070 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 739,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,379,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 826,886 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,654,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,589,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 844,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.