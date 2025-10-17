Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 134,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 144,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.