Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.