Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 505 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.2%

MDY opened at $587.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.67. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

