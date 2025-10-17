Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $119.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $115.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 87.94%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

