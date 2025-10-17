Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,459,000 after buying an additional 884,423 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 18.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 383,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 65.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,688,000 after purchasing an additional 586,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 107.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 71.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,293,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 537,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Bruker Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.