ING Group, N.V. $ING Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ING Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ING Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ING Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Stock Performance

ING opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ING Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

