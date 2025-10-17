Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

CTSH stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

