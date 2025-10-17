Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

