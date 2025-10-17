Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF $XSLV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,405 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $242.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

