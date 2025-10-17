RoundAngle Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

