Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $51,269,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 56.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,662,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,922,000 after purchasing an additional 697,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

