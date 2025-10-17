Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NJUL opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

