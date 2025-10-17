Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.68.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

