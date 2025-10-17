Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,026.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,041.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,702 shares of company stock valued at $53,834,480 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $909.55.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

