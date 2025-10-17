Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 91,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

